Private Client Services LLC Buys 6,462 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 321,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 532,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 127,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.