Private Client Services LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Private Client Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

