Private Client Services LLC Grows Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes comprises about 1.0% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MHO opened at $167.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $173.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.23.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.