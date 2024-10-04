Private Client Services LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after buying an additional 514,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after buying an additional 436,853 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $244.55 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

