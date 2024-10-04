Private Client Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Private Client Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,979,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

