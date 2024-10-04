Private Client Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Private Client Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $273.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.45. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $277.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.