Private Client Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $29.07 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $579.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

