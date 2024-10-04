Private Client Services LLC Has $846,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Private Client Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $51.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

