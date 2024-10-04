Private Client Services LLC Purchases 6,092 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Client Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.