Private Client Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Private Client Services LLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SD opened at $12.83 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

