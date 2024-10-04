Private Client Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,021,000 after buying an additional 518,649 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,538,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,777,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,107,000 after buying an additional 247,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,177,000 after buying an additional 361,514 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS opened at $20.63 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

