Private Client Services LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $139.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.86. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $147.65. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

