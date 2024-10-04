Private Client Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Private Client Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April makes up 3.0% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,528.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,145,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,007.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 815,048 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 144.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,174 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,828,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,334,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

PAPR opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

