Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases 9,390 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 319.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

