Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRB – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.65. 21,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 52,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Probe Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
In related news, Director Shannon Leigh Mccrae bought 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00.
Probe Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 436 square kilometers located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in the Detour Quebec project, which includes approximately 1,434 claims covering ab area of 777 square kilometers located in north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; and 100 % interest in Casa-Cameron project comprising 3 properties covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers.
