Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 0.3% After Insider Selling

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $168.43 and last traded at $169.56. Approximately 1,257,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,645,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.12.
Specifically, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $400.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,696,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
