Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 0.3% After Insider Selling

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $168.43 and last traded at $169.56. Approximately 1,257,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,645,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.12.

Specifically, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $400.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,696,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.