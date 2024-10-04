Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 11.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 149.58% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

