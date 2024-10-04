Propel (TSE:PRL) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$28.00.

PRL stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 158,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,098. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.81. Propel has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $32.55.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Propel had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $146.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. Research analysts expect that Propel will post 5.2716469 earnings per share for the current year.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

