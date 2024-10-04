ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1,247.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 1,236.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Trading Down 0.3 %

PLUS opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $544.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.