ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KURA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,120,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after buying an additional 642,245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,731,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after buying an additional 577,732 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 281.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 730,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 538,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $6,695,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.7 %

KURA stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KURA

Kura Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.