ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,966 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,101 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,890,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,377,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $81,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,464.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $81,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,464.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,639 shares of company stock valued at $568,947. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.79. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

