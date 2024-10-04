ProShare Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $2,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $2,670,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 154,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $5,700,000.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $23.88 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $17,911,559.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,393,592 shares in the company, valued at $345,275,126.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FL

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.