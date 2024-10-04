ProShare Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VERA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,492,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 212,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 94,684 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VERA. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $585,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,656 in the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ VERA opened at $40.49 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

