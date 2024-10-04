ProShare Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 537,964 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,147,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,859,000 after purchasing an additional 336,596 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,212,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.33 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judy S. Slotkin bought 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

