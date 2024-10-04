ProShare Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 208.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,034,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,293 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after purchasing an additional 186,335 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,347,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,160,000 after buying an additional 118,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPAC opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.63%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

