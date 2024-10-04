ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 658,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 227,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 94,502 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

CWK opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 330.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

