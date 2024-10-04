ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 68.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $42.66.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,440.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $614,440.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $495,471. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Macquarie raised shares of LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

