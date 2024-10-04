ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 503,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 122,574 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 237,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after buying an additional 52,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $182,244.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,918 shares of company stock worth $1,399,541 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

