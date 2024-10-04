ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TFIN opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $95.46.

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFIN

About Triumph Financial

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.