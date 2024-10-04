ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

NYSE PFSI opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.24. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,651,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,629.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,855 shares of company stock worth $9,492,499. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

