ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,995,000 after acquiring an additional 194,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after buying an additional 25,807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 8.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,524,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 122.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,168,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.5 %

SAIC opened at $144.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.87. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Insider Activity

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,550 shares of company stock valued at $184,319. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

