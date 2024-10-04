ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,557 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 37.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after buying an additional 590,082 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $15,677,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,240,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after acquiring an additional 285,045 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO Frank D. Lee acquired 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $733.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

