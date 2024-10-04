ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 746 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 394.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 309,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after acquiring an additional 723,197 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,360,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

