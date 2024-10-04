ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Trading Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.90. 193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.55.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

