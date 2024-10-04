ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $119.88, but opened at $124.56. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $121.34, with a volume of 117,586 shares changing hands.
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 1.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average is $114.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000.
About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
