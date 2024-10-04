ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.43. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 48,119,699 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Stories
