ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.43. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 48,119,699 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,169 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,755,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 1,464,325 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $1,481,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 174,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

