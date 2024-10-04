Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $21,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 148,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 39,850 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $379,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.17. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

