Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Shares Down 16% – What’s Next?

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01). Approximately 400,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 527,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.94.

About Proton Motor Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proton Motor Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proton Motor Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.