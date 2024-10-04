Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Shares Up 17.5% – Time to Buy?

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01). 112,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 522,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.94.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proton Motor Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proton Motor Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.