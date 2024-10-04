Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Upgraded to Hold by Hsbc Global Res

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Proximus has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.