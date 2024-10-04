Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 712.93 ($9.54) and traded as high as GBX 716.60 ($9.59). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 703.20 ($9.41), with a volume of 19,239,449 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($17.26) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.52) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,330 ($17.79) to GBX 1,150 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72. The company has a market capitalization of £18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,930.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 655.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 712.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 7,083.33%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

