PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.
About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.
