Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 10,696 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $8.67 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

