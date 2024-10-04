Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,999 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

