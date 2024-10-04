Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.10.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

