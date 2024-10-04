Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 2,055 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,729,000 after buying an additional 2,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CF Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after purchasing an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 630,264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 137.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,261,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 284,231 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

