Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 4,395 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,688,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after acquiring an additional 855,882 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 10,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 485,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after buying an additional 480,292 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 502.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 572,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 477,256 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rollins by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after acquiring an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4,697.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 317,353 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

