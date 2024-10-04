Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after acquiring an additional 714,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after acquiring an additional 552,831 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,903,000 after acquiring an additional 354,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.73.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.6 %

EXPE stock opened at $146.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,391 over the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.