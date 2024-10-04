Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $382,000 Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in F5 were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,863 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,861 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,854 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,378 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $218.08 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.45 and a 52-week high of $223.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.