Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $409,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.25.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.7 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $189.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.42 and its 200-day moving average is $220.09. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.